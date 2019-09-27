|
|
|
A funeral service for Kenneth "Kenny" Wayne Menzel Sr., 62, Lonedell, will be Saturday, Sept. 28, at 2 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
A private committal will be at a later date.
Visitation will be Saturday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Menzel died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Menzel, Lonedell; one son, Kenneth "Kenny" Menzel Jr., Lonedell; one daughter, Jennifer Collenbaugh and husband Jeremia, Plain Field, Ind.; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 27, 2019