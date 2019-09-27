Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Menzel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth W. Menzel Sr.

Send Flowers
Kenneth W. Menzel Sr. Obituary
A funeral service for Kenneth "Kenny" Wayne Menzel Sr., 62, Lonedell, will be Saturday, Sept. 28, at 2 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
A private committal will be at a later date.
Visitation will be Saturday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Menzel died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Menzel, Lonedell; one son, Kenneth "Kenny" Menzel Jr., Lonedell; one daughter, Jennifer Collenbaugh and husband Jeremia, Plain Field, Ind.; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.