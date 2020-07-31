Funeral for Kent Copeland Was Friday

A funeral service for Kent Copeland, 55, Union, was held Friday, July 31, at 2:30 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Visitation was Friday, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.

Mr. Copeland died Monday, July 27, 2020.

He is survived by his mother, Patricia Copeland, Union; two sons, Timothy "T.J." Copeland, St. Louis, and Brandon Copeland, Union; six daughters, Adriana Copeland, Wisconsin state, Grace Copeland, Si'India Copeland, Christine Copeland, Levetta Copeland and Emily Copeland, all of St. Louis; other relatives and many friends.

The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.





