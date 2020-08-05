Kent Toby Copeland, 55, Union, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020.



Kent was born Feb. 19, 1965, in Washington, the son of Bobby A. Copeland and wife Patricia, nee Osborn. After graduating from Union High School in 1983, he continued his education at Broadcast Center in St. Louis, and Truman Medical Center, specializing in the respiratory therapist program. Kent resided in St. Louis before making his home in Union in 2017. He was employed as a respiratory therapist in the home health care system. He also was a member of Lifestream Church. Kent enjoyed playing his numerous guitars, visiting airplane museums and attending car shows with his brothers. Kent's greatest joy in life was the time he spent with his eight children.



Kent is survived by his mother, Patricia Copeland, Union; two sons, Timothy "TJ" Copeland, St. Louis, and Brandon Copeland, Union; six daughters, Adriana Copeland, Wisconsin state, Grace Copeland, Si'India Copeland, Christine Copeland, Levetta Copeland and Emily Copeland, all of St. Louis; two brothers, Craig Copeland, Union, and Kris Copeland and wife Gail, Florida state; many other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby A. Copeland, Dec. 31, 2019.



A funeral service was held Friday, July 31, at 2:30 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.



Interment will be at a later date.



The Copeland family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.





