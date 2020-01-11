|
Kevin Curtis Hinkle, 61, St. Clair, departed this life Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in St. Louis.
Kevin was born July 14, 1958, in Washington, the son of Curtis Rudolph Hinkle, known to all as Rudy, and wife Ruby Loretta, nee Arnold.
Kevin was a Christian and longtime member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Robertsville. For much of his working years, he was employed as a cook in the nursing home industry. His passion was riding his motorcycle and enjoying the fellowship of his friends at the Motorcycle Club. He was an outgoing person who loved people. His motto being, "Family, friends and loved ones, life is good." He enjoyed many hobbies and interests, including gardening, cooking, fishing, camping, and feeding the birds and squirrels. He loved to barbecue on his pull-behind smoker that he took to various events. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy, and he cherished the time they shared.
Kevin was blessed to have eight children to cherish his memory, four sons, Shane Collins, St. Louis, Kevin Collins and significant other Bethany, Troy, Anthony Collins Sr. and wife Kayeisha, and Chaz Lee, all of St. Louis; four daughters, Alexandria Gray and husband Bryce, Joy Dread and husband Duwayne, all of St. Louis, Justine Robinson and significant other Jermaine Clark, Springfield, and Christine Robinson and significant other Bryan Hicks, St. Louis; his mother, Ruby Hinkle, Union; two brothers, Bobby Hinkle, Dallas, Texas, and Bryan Hinkle and wife Velma, Robertsville; one sister, Charlet Clay and husband Loyse Jr., Ballwin; friend and caregiver, Lisa Miller; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandson; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; cousins; and many friends.
Kevin was preceded in death by one sister, Justine Hinkle, and his father, Curtis Hinkle.
Kevin was a kind and loving son, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, nephew, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew and loved him.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 4390 Highway N, Robertsville, with Pastor Darren Perkins eulogizing, and Pastor Andre Washington officiating.
Private committal will take place at a later date at Union City Cemetery, Union.
The family of Kevin Hinkle is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 11, 2020