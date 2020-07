Or Copy this URL to Share

Kevin Eugene Carson, 58, Union, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020.



Kevin was born July 28, 1961.



He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Kathleen Sheridan-Carson; his son, Joshua; parents, Shirley and Richard; and brother, Steve.



He lived well and blessed many with his smile and wit.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Arrangements were under the care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store