Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Parish Center
1 North Washington Ave.
Union, MO
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
1 North Washington Ave.
Union, MO
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Weiskopf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin R. Weiskopf


1949 - 2019
Kevin R. Weiskopf Obituary
Kevin Rosvil Weiskopf, 70, Union, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Union.

Kevin was born Feb. 16, 1949, in St. Louis, to the union of Rosvil Weiskopf and Marie (Garland). Kevin was a member of Zero Beaters Ham Radio Operators and the Breakfast Boys Club. He eventually took over the family business as a skilled carpenter and cabinet maker in 1987. Kevin enjoyed carpentry, geo-caching, wine/beer tasting and riding bikes along the Katy Trail.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Martha McKinney, Union; one daughter, Jennifer Weiskopf and significant other Jim Berg, Marthasville; two brothers, Frank Weiskopf and wife Evelyn, Tennessee state, and Eric Weiskopf and wife Mary, Springfield; three sisters, Maureen Sander, Washington, Mary Alexander, St. Louis, and Ann Beste and husband Brad, New Haven; his grand-dog, Lacie; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rosvil and Marie Weiskopf, and one brother, Bernard Weiskopf.

A memorial visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Immaculate Conception Parish Center, 1 North Washington Ave., Union, MO 63084.

A memorial Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Union.

Memorial donations are appreciated to Siteman Cancer Center, Franklin County Humane Society or .

Arrangements are in care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 1, 2020
