Kim Carrie Holt, 62, Union, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.



Kim was born March 20, 1958, in Washington. She was the daughter of the late Glennon Ray and Lora Mae, nee Meyer, Holt. Kim lived in the Washington area all her life. She worked for Enduro Binders in Washington for the past six years and took early retirement in March 2020. She was a good person and had a heart of gold. She will be missed by many.



She was preceded in death by her brother, Tyler Ray Holt, who passed away six years ago, and her parents.



Kim is survived by one sister, Shelly Holt VonSeelen, and one brother, Tim Holt. She had one daughter, Melissa Wilson, Washington, and three grandsons, Joseph Wilson, Josh Wilson and Justin Wilson, all of Beaufort.



A ^celebration of life^ will be held for family and friends Sunday, Oct. 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, Washington.





