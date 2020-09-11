A funeral Mass for Kurt Birke, 36, Gerald, was held Friday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Union.

Visitation was Thursday, Sept. 10, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Mr. Birke died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

He is survived by his mother, Jayne Brinker and husband Keith, Union; his father, John Birke; grandparents, Herman and Edna Waidmann, Gerald, and Othmar and Verlin Brinker, Washington; other relatives and many friends.

The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store