Kurtis John Birke, 36, Gerald, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.



Kurt was born Feb. 1, 1984, in Washington. He received his education in the Union schools. Kurt made his home in Gerald. He was employed as a metal fabricator/welder at Region Welding, Union, for almost 18 years. Kurt enjoyed being with his friends and helping them when and where he could, whether that was working on cars, building sheds or houses, or any other project.



Kurt is survived by his mother, Jayne Brinker and husband Keith, Union; his father, John Birke; one sister, Brittani Koelling, Ankeny, Iowa; two nephews, Chase and Ryker Koelling, both of Ankeny, Iowa; maternal grandparents, Herman and Edna Waidmann, Gerald; grandparents, Othmar and Verlin Brinker, Washington; aunts; uncles; other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Leo and Cornelia Birke.



A funeral Mass was held Friday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Union, with the Rev. Kevin Schmittgens officiating.



Memorials may be given to the Union R-XI Foundation for a memorial in Kurt's name.



Arrangements were in care of Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.





