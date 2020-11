Funeral services for Kyhle Scott Seifert, 33, Union, were scheduled to be held at Gottenstroeter Funeral Home Chapel, Owensville, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24.

A private burial will follow.

Visitation also was scheduled to be held Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Seifert passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

He is survived by one son, Silas Seifert; two daughters, Ashtyn and Emma Seifert; his parents, Scott Seifert, St. James, and Peggy Zika, Linn; other relatives and many friends.

The family was served by Gottenstroeter Funeral Home, Owensville.



