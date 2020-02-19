Home

Hillside Funeral Home West
2929 West Thirteenth Street
Wichita, KS 67203
(316) 943-2929

Kyle B. Gurnow


1997 - 2020
Kyle B. Gurnow Obituary
Kyle Benjamin Gurnow, 22, Wichita, Kan., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Wichita, Kan.

Kyle was born Feb. 20, 1997, in Wichita, Kan., the son of Jeff Gurnow and Jennifer Morrissey. Kyle and Tiana Gurnow were united in marriage April 28, 2018, in Wichita. Kyle graduated from Kansas Connections Academy in 2016. He later attended WATC in Wichita. Kyle had a passion for helping people. He had a love for everything automotive.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Evan Gurnow; his grandfather, Chuck Grisham; and his brother-in-law, Jose DeLeon.

Survivors include his wife, Tiana Gurnow; parents, Jeff (Gina) Gurnow and Jennifer (David) Morrissey; siblings, Katie (Jason) Brierly, Courtney Gurnow, Kalyn (Logan) Hower, Brittian Young and Jocelyn Young; grandparents, Linda (Gary) Grisham-Bell, and Ronald and Sandy Gurnow; extended family members and friends.

Visitation was held Friday, Feb. 14, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Hillside Funeral Home, 2929 W. 13th St. N., Wichita, Kan.

A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at New Life Covenant Church, 1819 W. Douglas Ave., Wichita, Kan.

Burial followed at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, Wichita, Kan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Kyle Gurnow's GoFundMe.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 19, 2020
