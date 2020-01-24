|
A memorial service for Lacey Louise Catherine Burkhart, 24, Washington, will be Thursday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home, Marthasville.
A celebration of life will be held Jan. 30, from 4 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Miss Burkhart died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
She is survived by her daughter, Lainey; her significant other, Timothy Russell-Neier and his children, Kinzey Russell-Neier and Kain Russell-Neier; her parents, Deborah O'Connor and husband Doug; her grandparents, James and Judith Burkhart; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Martin Funeral Home, Marthasville.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 24, 2020