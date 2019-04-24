The Missourian Obituaries
LaDonna K. Steffens


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
LaDonna K. Steffens Obituary
LaDonna K. Steffens, nee Sanson, 65, Washington, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Washington.

LaDonna was born May 7, 1953, in St. Louis, but soon moved to Labadie, where she spent most of her childhood. She later moved to Washington, where she met and married Frank Steffens. LaDonna enjoyed her more than 20-year career as an administrative assistant at the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center. When she wasn't working, she loved to read, embroider and needlepoint pillowcases, eat out at Rothschild's and made the best deviled eggs in the world. Family was important to LaDonna, and she adored time with her grandchildren.

LaDonna is survived by her husband of 37 years, Frank Steffens, Washington; two sons, Jeff Jasper and wife Elizabeth, Wentzville, and Tracy Steffens and fiancee Tricia Huesgen, Linn; three siblings, Melonie Nance and husband Dennis, Washington, Bill Sanson and wife Cheryl, Villa Ridge, and Paul Wayne Pryor, Tennessee state; five grandchildren, Sofia, Olivia, Josslynn, Claire and Kennedy; two Yorkshire terrier furbabies, Maddie and Missy; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Bill Sanson, and one Yorkshire terrier furbaby, Mickey.

Visitation was held Monday, April 22, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, 1206 Jefferson St., Washington.

A funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at the funeral home.

Interment followed at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial donations are appreciated to St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church.

The Steffens family was served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 24, 2019
