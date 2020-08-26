1/1
Fr. Lambert Leykam OFM
1929 - 2020
Fr. Lambert Leykam, OFM, a Franciscan friar of the Sacred Heart Province, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Holy Family Memorial Hospital, Manitowoc, Wis., at the age of 91. He was born in Mount Vernon, Ill., July 4, 1929, to Herman and Christine (Kluba) Leykam.

His grade school education was completed at St. Peter's Catholic School in Kirkwood, and St. Francis Borgia School in Washington. He attended St. Joseph's Franciscan Seminary in Westmont, Ill., for high school and first two years of college. He entered the Franciscan novitiate in Teutopolis, Ill., on his 20th birthday, July 4, 1949, and was given the religious name of "Lambert." He professed his first vows July 5, 1950, and continued his studies in philosophy in Cleveland, Ohio. He made his solemn profession as a Franciscan July 5, 1953, and after completing his studies in theology in Teutopolis, Ill., he was ordained to the priesthood there by Bishop William A. O'Connor June 29, 1956.

Fr. Lambert was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Christine Leykam; his brother, Keith Leykam, Washington; and one great-great-nephew, Jack Coen Leykam. He is survived by his Franciscan brothers; his sister-in-law, Maxine Leykam, Washington; his two nieces, Mary Loren (Mark) Post, Colleyville, Texas, and Shanon (Jeff) Feltmann, Kirkwood; his two nephews, Joseph Lance (Karen) Leykam and Shawn Leykam, both of Washington; his nine great-nieces and -nephews; two great-great-nieces; one great-great-nephew; cousins; as well as his many friends throughout the country.

The friars and family would like to express their appreciation to Fr. Lambert's caregivers: those at Blessed Giles Friary, St. Mary's Home, the Felician Village, Holy Family Memorial Hospital and Holy Family Memorial Hospice.

The friars and family celebrated a private Mass of Resurrection Saturday, Aug. 15. Following the Mass, Fr. Lambert was buried in the friars' plot at Calvary Cemetery, Manitowoc, Wis.

Memorials may be given to Blessed Giles Friary, 1820 Grand Ave., Manitowoc, WI 54220, for the care of retired Franciscan brothers and priests.

Arrangements were under the care of Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, Wis.


Published in The Missourian on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Memories & Condolences
August 18, 2020
Fr. Lambert has been a dear friend of our family since the sixties, after he met my parents in connection with the Third Order. After my parents died, Rudy and Lucky, I would keep in touch with Christmas Cards which would nearly always result in a return phone call and a newsletter.

I was a high school junior when my folks took my two younger sisters and me to San Atonio,TX, where he was at the time. For the whole week, it seemed he devoted his entire time to our family; taking us to The Alamo, across the border into Mexico, and so on.

He was a major inspiration in my life and, I'm sure, my sisters as well.

I will sorely miss you, Father Lambert. You have blessed countless lives with your pastoral personality. You remain a role model for me to this day. May God give you your well deserved place in heaven.

With tears,
Bobby
Bob Rudolph
Acquaintance
August 16, 2020
Lambert you will be dearly missed by many. May you rest in peace.
Lori Decker
Friend
August 12, 2020
Father Lambert was my husband Mick's cousin and a very important part of our lives. We would see him at least once a year, and he would often travel over many states to see us way into his 80's. We have known few people as extroverted as him, and wherever we went with him, he would often try to strike up conversations with whoever we passed. It was the same in a grocery store, where he would practically talk to the bananas.
Mick & Marilyn Kruse
Family
