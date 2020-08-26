Fr. Lambert Leykam, OFM, a Franciscan friar of the Sacred Heart Province, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Holy Family Memorial Hospital, Manitowoc, Wis., at the age of 91. He was born in Mount Vernon, Ill., July 4, 1929, to Herman and Christine (Kluba) Leykam.



His grade school education was completed at St. Peter's Catholic School in Kirkwood, and St. Francis Borgia School in Washington. He attended St. Joseph's Franciscan Seminary in Westmont, Ill., for high school and first two years of college. He entered the Franciscan novitiate in Teutopolis, Ill., on his 20th birthday, July 4, 1949, and was given the religious name of "Lambert." He professed his first vows July 5, 1950, and continued his studies in philosophy in Cleveland, Ohio. He made his solemn profession as a Franciscan July 5, 1953, and after completing his studies in theology in Teutopolis, Ill., he was ordained to the priesthood there by Bishop William A. O'Connor June 29, 1956.



Fr. Lambert was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Christine Leykam; his brother, Keith Leykam, Washington; and one great-great-nephew, Jack Coen Leykam. He is survived by his Franciscan brothers; his sister-in-law, Maxine Leykam, Washington; his two nieces, Mary Loren (Mark) Post, Colleyville, Texas, and Shanon (Jeff) Feltmann, Kirkwood; his two nephews, Joseph Lance (Karen) Leykam and Shawn Leykam, both of Washington; his nine great-nieces and -nephews; two great-great-nieces; one great-great-nephew; cousins; as well as his many friends throughout the country.



The friars and family would like to express their appreciation to Fr. Lambert's caregivers: those at Blessed Giles Friary, St. Mary's Home, the Felician Village, Holy Family Memorial Hospital and Holy Family Memorial Hospice.



The friars and family celebrated a private Mass of Resurrection Saturday, Aug. 15. Following the Mass, Fr. Lambert was buried in the friars' plot at Calvary Cemetery, Manitowoc, Wis.



Memorials may be given to Blessed Giles Friary, 1820 Grand Ave., Manitowoc, WI 54220, for the care of retired Franciscan brothers and priests.



Arrangements were under the care of Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, Wis.





