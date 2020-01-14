Home

Laniece J. Wagner Obituary
A memorial visitation for Laniece Janette Wagner, nee Ely, 54, Lonedell, is Monday, Jan. 20, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
A private committal will take place at a later date at Oak Grove Cemetery, Lonedell.
Mrs. Wagner died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 in Town and Country.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne Wagner, Lonedell; one son, John Wagner, Lonedell; two daughters, Katy Shoults and husband Derek, Columbia, and Nora Doorack and husband Andy, Lonedell; mother, Marian Rudd, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 14, 2020
