Lanier Melvin Wittenborn, 93, Union, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.
Lanier, son of the late Willie Wittenborn and wife Della, nee Rogers, was born Sept. 27, 1925, in Amos, Ark. Lanier received his education in Hurley, and served in the U.S. Army, from 1944 to 1946. Lanier was united in marriage to Reba Tubbs Dec. 16, 1960, in Miami, Okla. The couple made their home in Marionville, and later moved to Union in 1964. Lanier was employed as a carpenter with the Milton-Goldenberg Construction Company, and retired in 1988. He was a member of Carpenters Union Local 47, in St. Louis. Lanier enjoyed spending time in his woodshop, making desks and tables. He also enjoyed the outdoors, whether it be gardening his vegetables, cutting grass, going for a walk, or visiting his friends at the flea market. Lanier's greatest enjoyment came from spending time with his grandchildren and teaching them the hobbies he enjoyed.
Lanier is survived by his wife, Reba Wittenborn; one daughter, Robin Wittenborn, Manchester; one son, Preston Wittenborn, Union; three grandchildren, Stephen Maune-Wittenborn and significant other Brittany Hearring, Union; Tiffany Angell and husband Rodney, Spokane, Wash., and Preslee Wittenborn, Edwardsville, Ill.; and two great-grandchildren. He also is survived by two sisters, Leta Brown, Payola, Kan., and Eula Arney, Gladstone; two brothers, Vernal Wittenborn, Aurora, and David Wittenborn, Marionville; many other friends and family members.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Shana Wittenborn; his parents; one brother, Ershel Wittenborn; and four sisters, Mildred Heimann, Wilma Jung, Leota Osboune and McGratha Sullivan.
A private burial will be held at a later date in Midlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Union.
Memorials to the are preferred. The Wittenborn family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 11, 2019