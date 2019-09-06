|
A visitation for Lanier Wittenborn, 93, Union, was to be Friday, Sept. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
A private burial will be at a later date in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Mr. Wittenborn died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Reba Wittenborn, nee Tubbs, Union; one son, Preston Wittenborn, Union; one daughter, Robin Wittenborn, Manchester; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 6, 2019