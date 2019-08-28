|
Larry A. Wells, 67, Union, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Washington,
Larry was born Dec. 17, 1951, in Owensboro, Ky., to Harvey and Ida (Hawkins) Wells. From a young age, Larry loved the great outdoors. He had a passion for fishing and also hunted whenever he could. He was fondly referred to as "Huck" by his family and friends. He also loved to travel, and he and his wife, Sheron, enjoyed many trips throughout the years. He really loved basketball, and one of his favorite times of the year was when the NBA season started. Larry worked for over 50 years in the retail profession.
Larry was married to Sheron Goodman Feb. 14, 1997, in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., and she survives, residing in Union. He also is survived by one daughter, Shelly (Jeff) Henery, Hilliard, Ohio; one son, James (Christy) Wells, Reynoldsburg, Ohio; and two stepdaughters, Lisa (Brandon) VanDonk, Eureka, and Brandy (Minoo) Jalal, St. Louis. Eight grandchildren also survive, Drew and Meredith Henery, Sidney and Ethan Wells, Annabelle and Gideon VanDonk, and Luca and Ellie Jalal. Larry's mother, Ida Wells, also survives, as well as his sister, Phyllis Isley, both of Vonore, Tenn.
Larry was preceded in death by his father, Harvey Wells.
Larry wished for his ashes to be scattered along with the ashes of his beloved dogs, Max, Gretchen, George, Olivia and Max #2. A celebration of life will follow at a later date.
Arrangements were in care of Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 28, 2019