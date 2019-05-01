Mr. Larry Clyde Hayes, 76, Marthasville, passed away peacefully at his home Monday, April 29, 2019.



Larry was born July 15, 1942, in Cooper Hill, to Stanley Hayes and wife Wilma, nee Patterson. Larry graduated from Linn High School and went on to be a union carpenter of Local 1839, and recently received his 50-year pin. He loved woodworking in his spare time as well as his career! He married Dana C. Fiedler Oct. 16, 1976, in Washington, and they spent 42 wonderful years together. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors. He could also be found watching the outdoor channel or sports on TV. The one thing Larry enjoyed the most was spending time with his family, especially his grand and great-grandchildren.



He is survived by his loving wife, Dana C. Hayes; three sons, Randy Hayes, James Hayes, and Chris Hayes and wife Laurie; one daughter, Dana D. Hayes; six grandchildren, Angela, Travis, Evan, Ethan, Lorialie and Gracie; one great-grandchild, Collyn; two brothers, Tim Hayes and wife Rita, and Gary Hayes and wife Gloria; one brother-in-law, Rob Fiedler and wife Ingrid; many nieces, nephews, friends and family members.



Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Wilma; two sisters, Betty Morgan and Pam Hayes; and two brothers, Gerry Hayes and Terry Hayes.



All services were to be provided by Martin Funeral Home and are private.



Online condolences may be made at www.martinfuneral.net. Published in The Missourian on May 1, 2019