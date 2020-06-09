Larry D. Jones
A memorial service for Larry D. Jones, 79, Washington, will be Friday, June 12, at 4 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
A memorial visitation will be Friday, from 2 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Jones died Friday, June 5, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Jones, Washington; three sons, Larry Dale Jones Jr. and wife Paula, Paducah, Ky., J.R. Jones and wife Sonya, and Dalton Jones and wife DeTrisha, all of Washington; one daughter, Tanya Jones, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.


Published in The Missourian on Jun. 9, 2020.
