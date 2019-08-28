The Missourian Obituaries
|
Larry D. Volmert


1950 - 2019
Larry D. Volmert Obituary
Larry D. Volmert, 69, Washington, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Washington.

Larry, son of the late Raymond Volmert and wife Frieda, nee Click, was born March 19, 1950, in Washington. Larry was united in marriage to Janice Gumpenberger April 3, 1971, at St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Krakow.

Insurance was the perfect career for Larry, and he enjoyed connecting people with the appropriate insurance to make sure their needs were met. He often joined a group at Hardee's in the morning for coffee, and most recently, gathered on the patio at Cedarcrest to chat. He liked to keep discussions interesting and enjoyed the company of others. He was a self-proclaimed outdoorsman who loved to spend time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

Larry is survived by his wife, Janice Volmert, Washington; one son, Brett Volmert and wife Glenda, Washington; one daughter-in-law, Kelly Volmert, Washington; two sisters-in-law, Patricia Schlitt and husband Ken, Union, and Ruth Stanley and husband Kenny, Villa Ridge; four grandchildren, Brenna Volmert, Alyssa "A.J." Volmert, Meleah Volmert and Trenton Volmert; other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by one son, Joe Volmert, and his parents.

Visitation was held Monday, Aug. 26, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, 1206 Jefferson St., Washington, MO 63090.

A funeral Mass was held Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, Washington.

Interment followed at the church cemetery.

Memorial donations to Franklin County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) or St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church are appreciated.

Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 28, 2019
