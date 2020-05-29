All services for Larry R. Terschluse, 65, Krakow, will be private.

Mr. Terschluse died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Terschluse, nee Ruether, Krakow; one son, Nick Terschluse and wife Jamie, Marthasville; one daughter, Jennifer Davis and husband Virgil, New Haven; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.



