Larry R. Terschluse
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
All services for Larry R. Terschluse, 65, Krakow, will be private.
Mr. Terschluse died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Terschluse, nee Ruether, Krakow; one son, Nick Terschluse and wife Jamie, Marthasville; one daughter, Jennifer Davis and husband Virgil, New Haven; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
508 East 14th Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-9600
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved