Funeral services for Laura Godi, 65, Washington, will be Monday, Oct. 12, at 3 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home in Washington.
Visitation also will be Monday from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Ms. Godi passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
She is survived by her significant other, Robert Rose, Washington; one son, Joshua Godi and wife Kristy, California state; two daughters, Ryan West and husband Jason, Villa Ridge; and Lindsey Heppermann, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 9, 2020.