With grace and peace, Laura H. Maune, 69, Sunnyvale, Calif., left this world Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, for her next great adventure. She was surrounded by the love of her family and friends until the end, leaving behind her husband of 46 years, Ernest J. Maune, and her cherished son, Christopher J. Maune. She also is survived by her sisters, Kate Cragwall, Mary Testa and Lisa Jones; her mother-in-law, LaVerne Maune, Washington; brother- and sister-in-law, Kevin and Jolyn Maune, Villa Ridge; sister-in-law, Ardis Maune, Washington, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Amy McMartin, and brother, D. Cole McMartin III.



Laura was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in 1950, to Mona and D. Cole McMartin Jr. After graduating from Washington High School, she attended William Penn College, and later graduated from Northeast Missouri State University (now Truman State University). She majored in home economics, and went on to a long career in the food management industry; first in nursing homes in Alaska and Oregon, then with the University of Oregon, and finally finishing with a 15-year career with Hewlett-Packard Company as the food services manager for the South Bay area. In her career, she was known for innovation in systems management and coordinated service delivery. Laura retired from Hewlett-Packard Company in 2002 and focused on health issues brought on by the relentless progress of the rheumatoid arthritis she had been living with since her late 20s.



Despite living with a chronic crippling disease, Laura always remained positive and joyful in life. For as long as she could, she would hike, travel and dance with her husband. She was an awesome cook and a warm hostess. She was a good listener to family and friends, always offering good advice and sound support. She had a wonderful sense of humor that she used to face adversity. She was a charming, stylish, smart, courageous, gentle and kind woman who will be deeply missed by all who loved her.



A celebration of Laura's life will be held Saturday, June 1, in San Jose, Calif. You may honor Laura's life by donating to the and offering a warm smile to the next person you see living with a disability. Published in The Missourian on May 1, 2019