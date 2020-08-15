Lauren Gene Meyrose, nee Miyamoto, 74, Pacific, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.



Lauren, daughter of the late Carson P. Miyamoto and wife Florence, nee Nakahara, was born Nov. 28, 1945, in Honolulu, Hawaii. She received her bachelor's degree in accounting from Maryville University. She was employed by AT&T for many years in its accounting department. After her retirement, she enjoyed working at AARP, where she could prepare income taxes without charging the client to do so. Lauren loved to be able to help someone without them having to pay for her services. She had a giving heart.



Lauren is survived by her children, Glennon "Glenn" Meyrose and Donna Trucks, both of Pacific; grandchildren, Amanda Anderson and Ashley Meyrose and partner Gary Harris; great-grandchildren, Hunter Harris, Chase Harris and Alayna Meyrose; her siblings, Carl Miyamoto and Diane Miyamoto; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Debbie Marlette, Raymond Lorton and Harold "Butch" Lorton; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; other relatives and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Glennon Meyrose, in 2006; her parents; and brother and sister-in-law, Robert "Bob" Meyrose and Dee Dee Lorton.



Visitation will be held Monday, Aug. 17, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.



A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.



Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, immediately following the service.



Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.





