Laurence "Larry"?B. Merkel, 81, Union, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection.



Larry was born July 29, 1939, in Ballwin, the son of the late Bernard Merkel and wife Lorita, nee Detjen. He received his education at St. Joseph Catholic School in Manchester, and graduated from Maplewood Richmond Heights High School in Maplewood. Larry was enlisted in the Army National Guard from 1957 to 1965. He was united in marriage to Nancy Spinner May 9, 1964, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manchester. The couple made their home in Eureka and moved to Union in November 1984.



Larry worked as a meat cutter at Kroger and IGA. He retired from IGA Aug. 1, 2001. Larry was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Union, American Legion Post 297 and the NRA.



He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening his flowers, reading and cooking. Larry never met a stranger and enjoyed spending time with his dear friends and neighbors. His greatest joy in life was the time he spent with his loving wife of 56 years, Nancy.



Larry is survived by his wife, Nancy Merkel, Union; one sister, Trena Lamorena and husband Al, Ashburn, Va.; brother-in-law, Jim Spinner and wife Ruth; sister-in-law, Gail Detjen and husband Don; his beloved cat, Gus, who Larry always referred to as "my buddy, my pal, my friend"; five nephews; two nieces; and many other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Lorita Merkel, and in-laws, Fred and Ethel Spinner.



A funeral Mass will be held Thursday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Union.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Humane Society of Franklin County, Missouri Department of Conservation or Masses.



The Merkel family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home in Union.





