Sister Laurette Haberberger, 79, died at Anna House, Bridgeton, Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Sister Laurette was buried at Sancta Maria in Ripa Cemetery, St. Louis, Tuesday, May 5. A prayer service attended by family members, several classmates and sisters was held at the cemetery prior to interment. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
Beverly Marie was born Aug. 20, 1940, in Granite City, Ill. She was the second of 11 children. She is survived by four sisters, Audrey Holtmeyer, Norma Jean (Roger) Hill, Marlene Mitchell and Kathleen Reed; four brothers, Maurice, Larry (Kathy), Garry (Jane) and Kevin (Beverly); one sister-in-law, Betty Haberberger; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Agnes (Straatmann) and Lawrence Haberberger; two brothers, Kenneth and Wayne; and one brother-in-law, Lambert Holtmeyer.
Beverly attended St. Francis Borgia School, where she was taught by the School Sisters of Notre Dame. After her freshman year in high school, she entered the Aspiranture at Sancta Maria in Ripa, St. Louis, to complete her high school education. Beverly received the candidate's veil Aug. 27, 1958, in her home parish in Washington. She was received into the novitiate July 28, 1959, and given the name, Mary Laurette. Profession of first vows was July 29, 1960, and final vows July 29, 1966.
Sister Laurette was awarded a bachelor's degree in Spanish from the former Notre Dame College, St. Louis, in 1962, and a master's degree in elementary education from Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, Ill., in 1973. Sister Laurette ministered for 30 years in elementary education. She taught at St. William and St. Martin of Tours, St. Louis; St. Joseph, East St. Louis, Ill.; Anton Martin Siomsek Elementary School, Etiwanda, Calif.; and St. Hilary, Pico Rivera, Calif. She was administrator at Instituto Notre Dame, El Progreso, Honduras; Santa Isabel, Los Angeles, and Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Indio, Calif.
Returning to the Midwest from California, Sister Laurette was an administrative assistant for 10 years at St. Elizabeth of Hungary, Crestwood; St. Raphael, St. Louis; and Queen of Peace, Belleville, Ill. She then became a driver for The Sarah Community, Bridgeton, and did volunteer service at various places in the St. Louis area.
Sister Laurette was fluent in Spanish and used this gift to serve others in Honduras and California. In Honduras, she was a teacher for several summers in the catechetical program preparing children for the sacraments. She returned to serve as administrator in the "colegio" for four years. In California, she used her gift of Spanish to teach the immigrant Hispanic children, to empower her staff and to establish a good rapport with the parents. Through her leadership, Sister Laurette set a Catholic educational direction for them. Her experience as a school administrator was invaluable when she ministered as an administrative assistant/school secretary. She displayed respect for her colleagues, students and their parents. Additional courses in technology enabled her to keep accurate student records. She was able to offer advice and direction to students and staff members. Her bilingual skills also assisted in facilitating transitions for those whose primary language was Spanish.
One of her volunteer services was with the Salvation Army. She was acknowledged for giving more than 1,278 hours of volunteer service at their divisional headquarters in St. Louis, doing data entry and as coordinator of volunteers. She also was skilled in needlework and assisted in making quilts for the former St. Louis Province Quilt-a-Month drawings. Sister Laurette would have celebrated her Diamond (60th) Jubilee this summer. May she now rejoice in her eternal life, free of pain, as she receives the reward for her years of faithful service to God's people.
Published in The Missourian on May 20, 2020