Lavern T. Reinhardt, nee Thilking, 93, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Grandview Healthcare Center, Washington.
Lavern was born Dec. 9, 1926, in Femme Osage, to Daniel Thilking and wife Hilda. She was baptized Jan. 9, 1927, by K. Barkau, and confirmed at Evangelical and Reformed Church at Femme Osage, May 5, 1940, by the Rev. Joseph Mann. Her memory verse was "For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them," Matthew: 18, 20. Lavern and Orville were married May 1, 1948, at Femme Osage Church in Femme Osage. She was a member of United Church of Christ at Femme Osage, Womens Fellowship, and a life member of V.F.W. Auxiliary Post 5751, New Melle. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Lavern was the beloved wife of the late Orville Reinhardt. She is survived by her two sons, Jerry O. (Pat) Reinhardt, Augusta, and Chris A. Reinhardt, Marthasville; one daughter, Beverly A. (Allen) Naughton, Anniston, Ala.; one sister, Jeanette (Clarence) Sehrt; grandchildren, Michele, Pam, Doug and Adam; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Orville Reinhardt; her father, Daniel Thilking; and mother, Hilda Thilking.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 2:30 to 7 p.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, 5542 Walnut St., Augusta, MO 63332.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m. at Femme Osage United Church of Christ, Augusta.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Donations may be made to Femme Osage U.C.C., in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385.
The family is being served by Pitman Funeral Home, Augusta.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 14, 2019