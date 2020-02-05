|
Laverne Campbell, nee Mincemeyer, 79, was called home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz.
Laverne was born Jan. 12, 1941, in Leslie, to Ida and Henry Mincemeyer. She was raised in Union and graduated from Union High School in 1959.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Norma Doney and Carol Owens; nephew, Eric Lewdag; and great-nephew, Taylor Clark-Jones.
Laverne married her husband, Charles Campbell, of 57 years, Aug. 9, 1962. Together they lived a beautiful life with many adventures. They lived in St. Charles, Nekoma, N.D., Kempner, Texas, and two tours in Germany, Panama and Sierra Vista, Ariz., where they resided for 31 years. In the early '80s, Charles and Laverne became avid square dancers, which gave Laverne much joy as they danced around the globe. A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Laverne lived her life with Christ in her heart, and served her church in many capacities over the years. She was a founding member of Immanuel Lutheran Church (LCMS) in Sierra Vista, Ariz.
She is survived by her husband, Charles; daughter, Nancy Hoyt (Jeffrey); son, Philip Campbell; five grandchildren, Paul Rodriguez, Jon Rodriguez (Stefani), Jessica Morris, Kymberlee Campbell and Scott Campbell; two greatgrandchildren, Cody Campbell-Morris and Leora Campbell-Morris; and nieces and nephews, Susan, Lisa, Dennis, Jill, Beth, Carolyn, Sarah and Kirsten.
A memorial service is being planned in March 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Sierra Vista, Ariz.
Memorial contributions can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2145 South Coronado Drive, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635.
Published in The Missourian from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2020