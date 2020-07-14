A funeral service for Laverne Francerine Stringer, nee Dixon, 75, Union, will be Wednesday, July 15, at noon at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

Burial will be in Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.

Visitation will be Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.

Mrs. Stringer died Monday, July 13, 2020.

She is survived by one daughter, Carol Shelton and husband Steve, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.



