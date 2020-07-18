Laverne Francerine Stringer, nee Dixon, 75, St. Clair, departed this life in Union, Monday, July 13, 2020.



Laverne was born in St. Charles, Oct. 28, 1944, the daughter of Thomas Dwight Dixon and wife Ellen Delerine, nee Kramer. On Sept. 25, 1961, she was united in marriage to Jerry Miles Stringer and two daughters came to bless this union.



Laverne was a Christian, having been raised in the Baptist faith and believing in the Lord as her Savior. She made caring for her home and family her career in life and never tired of her job. Laverne was a kind lady and enjoyed doing quieter activities such as embroidery. Nothing made her happier than the time she spent with her family, and many wonderful memories were created.



Laverne is survived by one daughter, Carol Shelton and husband Steve, St. Clair; three grandchildren, Erica Schultz and husband Steve, Michelle and Kristie Vondracek; two sisters, Rose Marie Wagner, Lake Saint Louis, and Bernice Collins, Troy; several great-grandchildren; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Stringer; her daughter, Peggy Vondercek; parents, Thomas and Ellen Dixon; and one brother, Lloyd Dixon.



Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 15, at noon at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. Raymond Laramore officiating.



Interment was in Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.



Memorials to the Sunset Health Care Activities Department are preferred.



The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store