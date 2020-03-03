|
A memorial service for Laverne Fink, nee Bruns, 77, Lonedell, will be Saturday, March 7, at noon at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
A private committal will be at a later date in Mount Hope Cemetery, St. Clair.
Visitation will be Saturday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Fink died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Arthur C. Fink Jr., Lonedell; two sons, Dean Grus and wife Donna, Stanton, and Arthur C. Fink III and wife Theresa, Gerald; two daughters, Sandy Fink, DVM, and Donna Ellis, St. James City, Fla., and Deanne Grus, Polk City, Fla.; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 3, 2020