Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street P.O. Box 604
Washington, MO 63090
636-239-6707
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home,
Washington, MO
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church,
Washington, MO
LaVerne M. Maune, nee Boland, 86, Washington, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019. LaVerne, daughter of the late Lawrence Boland and wife Ada, nee Rush, was born Jan. 24, 1933, in Washington. LaVerne married the love of her life, Kenneth J. Maune, May 3, 1952, at St. Francis Borgia Church. Together they had four children. LaVerne truly loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, and going on trips with her husband, Kenneth.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Maune; daughters, Karen Glosemeyer and husband Darrell, Sherry Miesner and husband Allan, and Lori Huellinghoff and husband Roger; two siblings, Delores Maschmann and Harvey "Skip" Boland; grandchildren, Ryan, Corey and Curtis Glosemeyer, Adam and Justin Miesner, Nicholas and Megan Huellinghoff; many other relatives and friends.

LaVerne was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathleen Maune; her parents, Lawrence and Ada; siblings, Barbara Boland and Meredith Beste and husband Rudolph; and siblings-in-law, Lawrence Maschmann, Lillian Boland, Evelyn and Walter Branson, Mildred and Andrew Westhoff, Virginia and Sylvester Westhoff, Margaret and Clyde Anderson, Norbert Maune, John Maune and Henry Maune.

Visitation will be held Sunday, May 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.

A funeral Mass will be held Monday, May 6, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, Washington, with the Rev. Joseph Wormek officiating.

Masses may be said or memorials may be made to St. Francis Borgia Church.

Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on May 4, 2019
