Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Oltmann Funeral Home
Union, MO
Funeral service
Following Services
Oltmann Funeral Home
Union, MO
Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Baptist Hill Cemetery
Elijah, MO
Lawrence E. Bean


1946 - 2019
Lawrence E. Bean Obituary
Lawrence "Larry" Everett Bean, 73, Union, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, from complications of cancer, at Mercy Hospital Washington.

Lawrence was born July 2, 1946, on the family homestead in Bakersfield. He graduated from Bakersfield High School, in the Class of 1964. Lawrence was a welder and millwright, working for the Chrysler Corporation for 39 years. He retired in 2004.

Lawrence was a wonderful man who loved his family and took on the role of father figure and grandfather to many of the Bean family children. Lawrence was an avid fisherman and spent many hours on his boat, bass fishing. He participated in and won many tournaments. He enjoyed hunting with his family and friends, and passed down stories and traditions that they will treasure.

Lawrence is survived by his wife of 54 years, Betty, nee Nesbitt, Bean; two sons, Jeffery Bean and wife Angela, and Greg Bean; brothers, Joe Bean and wife Juanita, Doug Bean and wife Bonnie, Jerry Bean and wife Peg, and James Bean and wife Mary; two grandchildren, Shaun Bean and Evelynn Bean; along with special nieces and nephews, and countless extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Ethan Michael Otte; his parents, Raymond and Alice Faye Bean; and brothers, Gene Bean, Donald Bean and Elbert Bean.

Visitation for Lawrence will be held Thursday, Aug. 29, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union, with a funeral service following.

Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, in Baptist Hill Cemetery, Elijah.

Memorials to are preferred.

The Bean Family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 28, 2019
