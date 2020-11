Or Copy this URL to Share

A private funeral service will be held for Lawrence "Larry" Tomas, 88, Union.

Mr. Tomas passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Alice Tomas, Union; two daughters, Pamela Disney, Union, and Deborah Litwiller and husband Steve, Boonville; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.





