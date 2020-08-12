Leander Edward "Lee" Wieberg, 97, Union, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.



Lee was born March 31, 1923, in Argyle, to Emil A. Wieberg and wife Mary, nee Kampeter. He received his education in Argyle, and joined the U.S. Army Air Force Jan. 8, 1943. Lee proudly served his country during World War II and attained the rank of technician 5th grade. He was honorably discharged Dec. 13, 1945.



Lee was united in marriage to Lucille C. Klenke May 14, 1955, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Union. The couple made their home in St. Louis and moved to Union in 1995. Their marriage was blessed with two children. Lee and Lucille celebrated 63 years of marriage before her passing Nov. 24, 2018.



Lee enjoyed a successful career as an inspector at Ford Motor Company for over 36 years, where he was a member of United Auto Workers Local 325. Lee also was a member of Knights of Columbus Council 1576, Union, and V.F.W. Post 2661 in Washington. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Union. Known to many as "Uncle Lee," he loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his large extended family.



Lee is survived by one daughter, Janet Mary Larkin and husband Joseph, St. Ann; one son, James Lee Wieberg, Union; one brother, Ambrose Wieberg, Argyle; one sister-in-law, Edith Klenke, Union; four grandchildren, Ricky Eugene Coffman Jr. (Christy Marie), Wentzville, Ryan Lee Coffmann (Katie Marie), O'Fallon, Katlyn Nicole Larkin, Riverton, Wyo., and Michael J. Larkin, St. Ann; five great-grandchildren, Acadia Virginia, Matthew Lee, Allana Lucille, William Lee and Elizabeth Marie Coffmann: nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille Wieberg; parents; four brothers, Herbert J. Wieberg, Edwin J. Wieberg, Walter Wieberg and Cletus Wieberg; and four sisters, Loretta A. Schaffer, Balbina Wieberg, Flora Wieberg and Odilia Wieberg.



Visitation was scheduled to be held Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union. A parish rosary was to be led by the Knights of Columbus at 3:30 p.m.



A funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Union, with the Rev. Joe Post officiating.



Burial, with full military honors, will follow in the church cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Masses or the donor's choice of charity.



The Wieberg family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.





