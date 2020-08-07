1/
Leander Wieberg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leander's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A funeral Mass for Leander "Uncle Lee" Wieberg, 97, Union, will be Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Union.
Burial, with full military honors, will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. with a Knights of Columbus rosary at 3:30 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mr. Wieberg died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.
He is survived by one son, James Lee Wieberg, Union; one daughter, Janet Mary Larkin and husband Joseph, St. Ann; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved