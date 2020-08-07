Leander Wieberg

A funeral Mass for Leander "Uncle Lee" Wieberg, 97, Union, will be Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Union.

Burial, with full military honors, will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. with a Knights of Columbus rosary at 3:30 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Mr. Wieberg died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.

He is survived by one son, James Lee Wieberg, Union; one daughter, Janet Mary Larkin and husband Joseph, St. Ann; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.



