Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc
231 East Union St.
Pacific, MO 63069
(636) 257-2730
Visitation
Thursday, May 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc
231 East Union St.
Pacific, MO 63069
Funeral service
Thursday, May 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc
231 East Union St.
Pacific, MO 63069
Leathie E. Dodd


1929 - 2020
Leathie E. Dodd Obituary
Leathie Earline Dodd, 90, Gray Summit, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020.

Leathie, daughter of the late William Dodd and wife Leathie, nee Thomas, was born Aug. 10, 1929, in Alexandria, Tenn. As a teenager, she moved to Missouri and started a career as a seamstress for many years. Leathie was a natural caregiver and tended to anyone in the family who needed devotion. More recently, she became a member of Gray Summit Baptist Church.

She is survived by her nephews, Jimmy Thwing, Gray Summit, Gerald Thwing, St. Charles, Brian Dodd, Livingston, Tenn., and Christopher Dodd, Cookeville, Tenn.; sister-in-law, Roxie Dodd, Livingston, Tenn.; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Leathie Dodd; brother, Johnny C. Dodd; sister, Willie C. Thwing and husband Daniel Harvey; nieces, Brenda Chronister, nee Thwing, and Denise Dodd; and nephew, Fred Dodd.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 14, at Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific, from 11 a.m. until the start of the funeral service at 1 p.m.

Burial will follow at Friedens Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse.

Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on May 13, 2020
