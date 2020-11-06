A funeral service for Leellyn "Lee" Willis, nee Brunton, 75, Union, formerly of Lonedell, will be held Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

Burial will follow in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Visitation also will be Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Mrs. Willis passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Willis, Lonedell; one son, Rob Tesson and wife Rebecca, O'Fallon; two step-sons, Anthony "Tony" Willis Sr. and wife Holly, Foristell, and Eric Willis and wife Melinda, St. Charles.

The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.



