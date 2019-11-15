|
A memorial service for LeGrand Richard Petty, 62, Washington, was held Friday, Nov. 15, at 8 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Interment will be at a later date at Hillcrest Cemetery, Conway, S.C.
Memorial visitation was Friday, from 6 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Petty died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Lora Petty, nee Street; two sons, LeGrand Petty II and wife Evalyn, St. Louis, and Bryan Petty, Washington; one daughter, Adrienne Petty, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 15, 2019