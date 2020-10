Or Copy this URL to Share

A funeral Mass for Leland Payne Jr., 88, Union, will be held at a later date.

Burial will follow in Redmond, Ore.

Mr. Payne passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

He is survived by one son, Mike Gray and wife Robin, Union; one daughter, Pat Grupe and husband Tommy, Liverpool, Texas; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.





