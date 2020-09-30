Len David "Dave" Johnson, 60, Marthasville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.
He was born May 20, 1960, in St. Louis, to Billy and Dorthy, nee Copeland, Johnson. Dave was married to Ruth Blasko May 30, 1981, in Marthasville. They spent 39 wonderful years together. Dave worked in the maintenance department for Mercy Hospital Washington. He was a bit of a motorhead, and enjoyed building motors and R.C. cars. Dave also loved trains. He was a collector of model trains and had a lot of pictures of them as well. Dave enjoyed being at home, spending time with his family and barbecuing.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth; two children, Aaron Johnson and wife Angela, and Mike Blasko and wife Tabitha; two grandchildren, Kameron Blasko and Karter Blasko; five siblings, Clifford Johnson and wife Janet, Douglas W. Johnson and wife Judith K., Evelyn Barton and Brian Alderich, James Johnson and wife Winona, and Kip Johnson and wife Keim; other relatives and many friends.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Dorthy Johnson.
Services for Dave Johnson will be private.
Online condolences may be made at www.martinfuneral.net
Arrangements are in care of Martin Funeral Home, Marthasville.