|
|
Lena "Arlyne"^ Roller, nee Gooch, 87, Washington, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in New Haven.
Arlyne, daughter of the late Richard Keith Gooch and wife Olga Caroline, nee Hoelscher, was born Jan. 5, 1932, in New Haven. She graduated from New Haven High School with the Class of 1950. On Sept. 5, 1953, she married her late husband Robert Hiram Roller, at St. Peter's Evangelical and Reformed Church in New Haven.
Arlyne was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Washington, and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She restarted her nursing career in 1966, working at various facilities in St. Clair, Union and Washington, until her retirement in the 1980s. She loved sports and was an avid fan of the Blues, Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs and Missouri S&T Miners.
Arlyne is survived by her son, Perrin Roller and wife Brenda, Palestine, Texas; two granddaughters, Erika and Alyssa, both of Palestine, Texas; nephew, Thomas K. Gooch, Kirkwood; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert; her parents; and her brother, Col. Kaye Wendell Gooch.
Her family would like to thank Arlyne's friends, neighbors and care staff who helped and cared for her over the years following Robert's death.
A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery Chapel, Washington.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Miner Alumni Association, 1100 North Pine St., Rolla, MO 65409.
Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 28, 2019