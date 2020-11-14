Leo J. Meyer, 83, New Haven, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Mercy Hospital Washington.



Leo, son of the late Andreas J. and Clara H. (Frankenberg) Meyer, was born on the farm in New Haven, Nov. 13, 1936. He was united in marriage to Mary Ann (Lenze) Meyer, Nov. 6, 1971, at Assumption Church, New Haven. Mary Ann preceded him in death, Jan. 20, 2001.



Leo proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines, where he served in Okinawa for two years. Leo was a member of Assumption Church in New Haven, and the Knights of Columbus in Washington. Leo was a farmer and enjoyed working alongside his brothers and nephews, as they were taking care of the livestock or tending to the crops. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.



Leo is survived by a sister, Catherine Schlatt, Shelbina; a brother, Anthony Meyer, New Haven; a brother, Bernard Meyer and wife Linda, New Haven; a sister, Barbara Noelke and husband Gene, Washington; a sister, Ruth Spaunhorst and husband Jerome, Washington; a brother, John Meyer and wife Brenda, Washington; a sister-in-law, Bernice Smith, New Haven; a sister-in-law, Jamie Lenze, St. Louis; a special friend, Alice Streck, Hermann; many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann; his parents; an infant sister, Marie Alvina Meyer; a sister, Dorothy C. Meyer; a nephew, Daniel Meyer; and two brothers-in-law, Leo Schlatt and Robert Lenze.



A private visitation and funeral Mass will be held. Burial will be at Assumption Cemetery, New Haven.



Memorials may be given to Assumption Cemetery or the New Haven Care Center Activity Fund, in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home.



The Meyer family is being served by Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.





