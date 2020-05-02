|
|
Leola V. Lohman, nee Corley, 91, Washington, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Mrs. Lohman, daughter of the late George Corley and wife Johanna, nee Rolfe, was born Oct. 11, 1928, in St. Louis. On Sept. 20, 1952, she was united in marriage to William Lohman, in St. Louis. Leola was a member of St. Francis Borgia Church and the Ladies Sodality. She had a passion for baking, quilting, and loved to sing in the choir at St. Francis Borgia Church.
Among her survivors are four children, Kevin Lohman and wife Linda, New Haven, Christina Lohman, St. Charles, Timothy Lohman and wife Sheila, Union, and Peter Lohman, Washington; two siblings, Jane Meeker and husband Joe, Warrenton, and Thomas Corley and wife Mary, High Ridge; two grandchildren, Shane Lohman, Chicago, Ill., and Chaillea Lohman, Washington; other relatives and friends.
Mrs. Lohman was preceded in death by her husband, William Lohman; her parents; five siblings, Ralph Corley, George Corley, Rita Harmon, Alma Vogt and Bernice Mori; and one grandchild, Derrick Lohman.
Visitation will be held Saturday, May 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington, with a funeral service beginning at 1 p.m.
Interment will be in St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Washington.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance will be limited. Thank you for understanding at this time.
Memorial donations can be made to Catholic Charities or the .
Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on May 2, 2020