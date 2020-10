Or Copy this URL to Share

A funeral service for Leon Koster, 81, Pacific, will be Thursday, Oct. 29, at noon at First Baptist Church of Gray Summit.

Interment will follow at Brush Creek Cemetery in Gray Summit.

Visitation will be held prior to service at the church, beginning at 10 a.m.

Mr. Koster passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

He is survived by relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store