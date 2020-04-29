The Missourian Obituaries
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
Leona A. Scharfenberg


1923 - 2020
Leona A. Scharfenberg Obituary
Leona A. Scharfenberg, nee Straatmann, 97, Washington, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020.

Leona, daughter of the late Edward Straatmann and wife Frances, nee Eckelkamp, was born April 3, 1923, in Villa Ridge. She received her education from St. John's-Gildehaus School. On May 26, 1943, she was united in marriage to Herbert Scharfenberg, at St. John's-Gildehaus Church.

Leona was a member of St. John's-Gildehaus Church, Ladies Sodality, and the quilting club at the church. When her family moved to Kirksville, she attended Mary Immaculate Parish, where she was involved in the quilting club. After moving back to Franklin County from Kirksville, she eventually made her home at Homestead at Hickory View. There she was involved in making quilts for various organizations and events.

Among her survivors are six children, Martha Perkins, JoAnn Schmucke, Robert Scharfenberg, Leroy Scharfenberg, Raymond Scharfenberg and Marie Scharfenberg; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Armbruster, Mary Straatmann, Dorothy Straatmann and Stephania Straatmann; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Scharfenberg; son, Walter Scharfenberg; her parents; and many brothers and sisters.

A Mass of Christian burial was held Sunday, April 26, at St. John's-Gildehaus Church, with interment in the church cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to St. John's-Gildehaus Church.

Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 29, 2020
