|
|
Leona M. Viemann, nee Burt, 83, Pacific, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
Leona, daughter of the late Elmer Burt and wife Anna, nee Mahan, was born May 28, 1936, in Robertsville. She received her education from Pacific High School. On March 27, 1954, she was united in marriage to Nolan Viemann, at the Methodist Church. Leona worked for Keys Restaurant, Woolworth's Department Store and Ralston Purina. She was a member of Women's Group Local 655, Gray Summit Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women.
Among her survivors are three daughters, Vickie Mueller and husband Dave, Cedarcreek, Linda K. Bruns and husband Steve, Labadie, and Kelly Franek, Gray Summit; two sisters, Cecelia Huellinghoff, Washington, and Sharon Miller and husband Kirk, Tulsa, Okla.; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; in-laws, Karen Singleton and husband Raleigh, Arizona state; other relatives and friends.
Mrs. Viemann was preceded in death by her husband, Nolan Viemann; two children, Mark Viemann and Annette Wilson; and her parents.
Visitation was scheduled for Friday, Sept. 20, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m. at Gray Summit Methodist Church.
Interment will be in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Memorial donations may be given to Gray Summit Methodist Church or the .
Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 21, 2019