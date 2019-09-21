The Missourian Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc
231 East Union St.
Pacific, MO 63069
(636) 257-2730
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc
231 East Union St.
Pacific, MO 63069
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Gray Summit Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Leona Viemann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leona M. Viemann


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leona M. Viemann Obituary
Leona M. Viemann, nee Burt, 83, Pacific, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.

Leona, daughter of the late Elmer Burt and wife Anna, nee Mahan, was born May 28, 1936, in Robertsville. She received her education from Pacific High School. On March 27, 1954, she was united in marriage to Nolan Viemann, at the Methodist Church. Leona worked for Keys Restaurant, Woolworth's Department Store and Ralston Purina. She was a member of Women's Group Local 655, Gray Summit Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women.

Among her survivors are three daughters, Vickie Mueller and husband Dave, Cedarcreek, Linda K. Bruns and husband Steve, Labadie, and Kelly Franek, Gray Summit; two sisters, Cecelia Huellinghoff, Washington, and Sharon Miller and husband Kirk, Tulsa, Okla.; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; in-laws, Karen Singleton and husband Raleigh, Arizona state; other relatives and friends.

Mrs. Viemann was preceded in death by her husband, Nolan Viemann; two children, Mark Viemann and Annette Wilson; and her parents.

Visitation was scheduled for Friday, Sept. 20, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m. at Gray Summit Methodist Church.

Interment will be in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.

Memorial donations may be given to Gray Summit Methodist Church or the .

Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc
Download Now