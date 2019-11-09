|
|
Leona Pearl Massek, 99, Union, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Leona, daughter of the late Omar Massek and wife Mary, nee Struble, was born Aug. 13, 1920, in Akron, Colo. Leona made her home in Union, and retired from Barreth Ford as an accountant in 1985. She was a member of Zion United Church of Christ. Leona was very active in church activities. She was the treasurer for the Women's Fellowship, Sunday school teacher and pianist for 40 years.
Leona is survived by cousins; her extended family, Rick Becker, John Prichard, Larry Prichard, Jennifer Smith and Joyce Choate; extended grandchildren, Nickie Voss, Wayne Prichard, Chris Becker, Stan Choate, Sara Hallstead, Andrew Prichard and Ethan Prichard; nine extended great-grandchildren; and her caregivers, Sharon Ladyman and Stephanie Machelett.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her long-term companion, Jim Prichard.
Visitation for Leona Massek was held Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union, with a funeral service at 1 p.m.
Burial was in Midlawn Cemetery, Union.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Zion United Church of Christ or the Jay Prichard Scholarship Fund.
The Massek family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 9, 2019