Leonard Albert Knoernschild, born Dec. 10, 1922, went to heaven Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. He was 96 years young.
Leonard was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, nee Nissing; his parents, Oscar and Anna Barbara Knoernschild; five sisters; one brother; two sons-in-law; and one great-grandson.
Leonard is survived by five children, Timothy (Carolyn Knoernschild), Paul (Markeeta Knoernschild), Elizabeth Depke (widowed), Barbara (Leroy Stahlman), and Bruce (Sandra Knoernschild); 15 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
Leonard was a World War II veteran having served in the Navy. He served aboard the U.S.S. Bataan in the Pacific Theater, and was proud to witness the surrender of Japan in Tokyo Bay. After the war, Leonard returned home and attended the University of Missouri, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture. He farmed in St. Charles County, and then moved to Pettis County, outside of Sedalia, where he continued farming until 1967. He took a position with the USDA as a soil conservationist until his retirement.
Leonard was a very active member of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, helping establish a church body in Houston, Mo. He sang in choirs, and served in numerous church officer positions for the different congregations to which he belonged. He loved singing and instilled the love of music in his family. He also was an active 4-H leader for his children and grandchildren. He loved to travel, and saw all of the United States and many places around the world.
Leonard touched the lives of many people, not just his family. The lives he touched were truly blessed, and he was well loved.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Sept. 30, at 2 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 123 Church Road, Augusta, MO 63332.
Interment will immediately follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Christ Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund,^ in care of Christ Lutheran Church.
The funeral is under the direction of Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 28, 2019